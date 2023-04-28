Laurus Labs Q4 Results Review: Brokerages Cut Estimates On Uncertain FY24 Outlook
The drugmaker's net profit was down 55% year-on-year to Rs 103 crore in the quarter ended March, as per an exchange filing.
Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. gained even as most brokerages downgraded the stock, after the drugmaker reported weak fourth quarter results.
While the March quarter may have been the worst, an uncertain near-to medium-term outlook has led to target price cuts, said analysts. They expect FY24 to be a challenging year.
The company's net profit was down 55% year-on-year to Rs 103 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 211 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Laurus Labs Q4 Highlights
Revenue down 3% at Rs 1,381 crore vs Rs 1,425 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,517 crore).
Net profit down 55% to Rs 103 crore vs Rs 231 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 211 crore profit).
Ebitda down 28% to Rs 286 crore from Rs 397 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 373 crore profit).
Margins at 20.7% vs 27.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.6%).
Shares of Laurus Labs were up 2.82% at Rs 300.50 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.05%, as of 9:53 a.m. on Friday.
Of the 14 analysts tracking the company, eight have a 'buy' rating, three suggest a 'hold,' and three recommend a ‘sell,’ according to Bloomberg data.
The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 25.9%.
Here’s what brokerages have to say about Laurus Labs’s Q4 FY23 performance:
Jefferies
Downgrades to 'underperform' from 'hold' rating, with a target price of Rs 250 apiece, implying a downside of 17%.
Missed Jefferies' estimates for a third consecutive quarter.
Formulations sales recovered quarter-on-quarter.
They should continue to grow strongly, as Laurus has been selected by 'The Global Fund' as ‘Panel Supplier’ to produce anti-retroviral drugs in 2023-25.
Also, growth in Europe from a higher volume of existing products and new approvals from the U.S. provides strong visibility in FY24.
For APIs, volume-led improvement and new contract supplies drove QoQ recovery.
Decline in CDMO base business sales, ex-Paxlovid, was sharper than expected.
Does not see any product that could fill the void left by high-margin Paxlovid sales for FY24 and FY25
Laurus expects flat revenue growth on a year-on-year basis and new capacities should start contributing from H2FY24.
Management does not expect margins to go below 20-21%.
Management expects capacity utilisation to improve from 50% in FY23 to 70% in FY24.
Capex spending is expected to be Rs 1000 crore.
Brokerage expects tepid base business growth, no big CDMO product to fill the void left by high-margin Paxlovid, and unused capacity, to result in margin pressure.
Cuts FY24-25 EPS by 22-23%.
Kotak Institutional Equities
Retains 'reduce' with a lower target price of Rs 285 apiece, implying a downside of 2%.
Laurus’ Ebidta margins unraveled to a 13-quarter low of 20.7% in Q4FY23.
This was on account of lower-than-expected sales in synthesis and antiretroviral.
Even as brokerage builds in a volume recovery, continued pressure on ARV pricing clouds Laurus’ medium-term ebidta outlook.
ARV pricing is weak, as it incrementally bids for lower-priced winner-takes-all tenders.
Thus, encountering impact of lower Global Fund and U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) prices.
With the Paxlovid boost gone, all eyes are on the core synthesis uptick.
The business mix is unlikely to pivot significantly towards synthesis over the near term.
ARV will stay relevant at 36% of sales even in FY25.
If ARV volumes pick up and Laurus adds further Synthesis projects, core margins will improve hereon. Hence, building in some recovery.
At current price, the synthesis segment accounts for the bulk of Laurus’ value, lending incremental comfort on valuations.
However, challenging near-to medium-term outlook keeps Kotak on the sidelines.
Maintains cautious stance.
Antique
Maintains 'hold' rating with a lower target price of Rs 294 apiece from Rs 304 earlier, implying an upside of 0.7%.
Missed on Antique's estimates.
This was mainly on account of lower revenue contribution from the CDMO division and lower than anticipated recovery in ARV FDF tender revenue.
Decline in CDMO revenue was largely on account of negligible contribution from large global pharma client.
Gross margin came in at 49.7%, lower by 4% QoQ, on account of inferior product mix.
This was despite higher contribution from high margin oncology API business.
The extent of decline in gross margin came as a surprise.
In FY24, expects CDMO revenue to decline on a high base of FY23 and expects it to grow thereafter on a reset base.
As ARVs are likely to contribute around 50% of revenue in FY24, the brokerage expects gross margin to remain lower in the range of 52-53%.
As Laurus has incurred considerable capex in the past two years, expects opex to remain high.
This, coupled with weaker realisation from its ARV business, is likely to keep ebitda margin in the 22–23% range till FY25.
Estimates that transition in business mix from ARV to non-ARV/custom synthesis will result in a challenging FY24.
Ebitda margin from H1FY24 will improve over Q4FY23.
Estimates Q4 could be worse in terms of margins and keeps projections largely unchanged for FY24 and FY25.
With the animal health CDMO contributing in FY25 and improved utilisation of newer capex, sees improvement in margins from FY25 onwards.