Laurus Labs Q4 Results Review: Brokerages Cut Estimates On Uncertain FY24 Outlook

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. gained even as most brokerages downgraded the stock, after the drugmaker reported weak fourth quarter results.

While the March quarter may have been the worst, an uncertain near-to medium-term outlook has led to target price cuts, said analysts. They expect FY24 to be a challenging year.

The company's net profit was down 55% year-on-year to Rs 103 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 211 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Laurus Labs Q4 Highlights