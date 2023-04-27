Laurus Labs Q4 Results: Profit Drops 55%, Misses Estimates

"Our Q4 results was challenging, driven by steep fall in CDMO revenues and higher upfront cost of capex projects and R&D projects," Chief Financial Officer VV Ravi Kumar said in the filing

The executive director said they delivered good financial performance for fiscal 2023 in line with their revised outlook. Business mix had positively contributed to margins, but the negative operating leverage on new capacities commissioned, higher inflation and forex impact led to the overall margin fall as compared with last year.

"We are working on several initiatives around efficiency improvement, which should partly mitigate its impact in FY24," Kumar said. "Our future capex projects towards strengthening CDMO and non-ARV generics are advancing as per schedule and debt leverage position remains comfortable."

Chief Executive Oat Satyanarayana Chava said their research and development-driven commercial strategy continued to make advancements at speed. They are making efficient use of strongly linked technology platforms and manufacturing excellence to seize new business opportunities, and widening the target market.

The founder said the firm's investment programmes are well on track with a focus on long-term success.