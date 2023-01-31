Laurus Labs Shares Slide After Analysts Raise A Concern

Laurus Labs Ltd. delivered an operationally in-line performance for the third quarter, but analysts remain concerned about pricing pressures on the company's anti-retroviral formulations.

However, they said, the company's valuations were attractive at the current market price.

The drugmaker's net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 203 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 220-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The management has maintained its guidance of Rs 6,500 crore in revenue and stable Ebitda margins of 28% for FY23.