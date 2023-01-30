Laurus Labs Q3 Results: Profit Rises But Misses Estimates

"Our Q3 and 9M of 2023 results reflect sustained business momentum across our key growth drivers, which is visible in our commercial execution within CDMO, and non-ARVs generic portfolio," said Satyanarayana Chava, founder and chief executive officer at Laurus Labs in the statement. The growth is also supported by an anticipated recovery in the ARV FDF segment, which is likely to continue despite pricing challenges, he said.

“Our recent success with the global funds HIV procurement as ‘panel supplier’ demonstrates our committed to the cause of HIV.” The company will produce ARV drugs for the 2023-2025 period and the supplies will begin from 2024, according to the filing.

VV Ravi Kumar, executive director and chief financial officer at the company said in the filing that they believe their capital allocation framework including commitment towards diversification and strengthening non-ARV portfolio, building niche capabilities, and improving operational efficiency will continue to be in force in creating long-term value.