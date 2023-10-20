Laurus Labs Q2 Results: Profit Falls 84%, Misses Estimates

Laurus Labs Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue declined 22% to Rs 1,224 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,354 crore).

Operating profit down 58% at Rs 188 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 267 crore).

Operating margin stood at 15.3% versus 28.5% a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: 19.7%).

“We delivered sequential recovery in the quarter driven by healthy underlying demand in our product portfolio. Excluding PO (one-time purchase order), the underlying revenue growth was healthy at 18%... We expect overall positive momentum to continue along with realisation of cost initiatives driving improved operational results,” VV Ravi Kumar, chief financial Officer at Laurus Labs, said in the filing.

Chief Executive Officer Satyanarayana Chava said, "Q2 operating results started to improve and health of our businesses are intact."

Momentum in generic business has picked up during the quarter and CDMO-Synthesis is stable with healthy scale-up in project pipeline along with expansion of strategic partnerships, he said.

"The recovery we saw in the quarter gives us confidence that we will have a better H2 resulting from both healthy order book and strong commercial execution."