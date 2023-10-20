Laurus Labs Q2 Results: Profit Falls 84%, Misses Estimates
Revenue declined 22% to Rs 1,224 crore as against an estimate of Rs 1,354 crore.
Laurus Labs Ltd.'s second quarter profit slumped, missing analysts' estimates. But the management believes that the company is on the road to recovery.
Net profit of the Hyderabad-based pharma and biotech company fell 84% year-on-year to Rs 37 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 97 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, the profit rose 49%.
Laurus Labs Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue declined 22% to Rs 1,224 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,354 crore).
Operating profit down 58% at Rs 188 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 267 crore).
Operating margin stood at 15.3% versus 28.5% a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: 19.7%).
“We delivered sequential recovery in the quarter driven by healthy underlying demand in our product portfolio. Excluding PO (one-time purchase order), the underlying revenue growth was healthy at 18%... We expect overall positive momentum to continue along with realisation of cost initiatives driving improved operational results,” VV Ravi Kumar, chief financial Officer at Laurus Labs, said in the filing.
Chief Executive Officer Satyanarayana Chava said, "Q2 operating results started to improve and health of our businesses are intact."
Momentum in generic business has picked up during the quarter and CDMO-Synthesis is stable with healthy scale-up in project pipeline along with expansion of strategic partnerships, he said.
"The recovery we saw in the quarter gives us confidence that we will have a better H2 resulting from both healthy order book and strong commercial execution."
Other Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Generic formulations business generated a revenue of Rs 332 crore, a jump of 132% due to higher offtake in ARV business and growth in developed markets portfolio.
Active pharmaceutical ingredients reported a revenue of Rs 629 crore, down 8%. "ARV business retained volume-led steady momentum, though Q2 moderated attributing to element of cyclicality in ordering," the filing said.
Custom synthesis business reported 69% decline in revenue at Rs 224 crore, driven from large supply contract executed last year. "Baseline projects continue to accelerate and expect to lead the upcoming growth."
Laurus Bio segment's second quarter sales were at Rs 39 crore, up 44% year-on-year. The growth was led by traction in CDMO services along with customer addition.
On a half-yearly basis, Kumar said that Laurus Labs invested a total of Rs 385 crore in capex in H1 and is on track to execute on future capex as scheduled.
"Our H1 operating results was challenging driven by steep fall in CDMO revenues, price erosion in anti-retroviral portfolio over last year and operational deleverage from higher upfront cost of capex and R&D projects," he said.
The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.
Shares of Laurus Labs were trading 0.67% higher at Rs 398.55 apiece on the BSE after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.33% fall in the benchmark Sensex as of 3:11 p.m.