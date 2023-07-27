Laurus Labs Q1 Results: Profit Falls 90%, Misses Estimates
Net profit of the Hyderabad-based company slumped 90% year-on-year to Rs 25 crore in the quarter ended June.
Laurus Labs Ltd.'s first-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
Net profit of the Hyderabad-based pharma and biotech company slumped 90% year-on-year to Rs 25 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 97 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, the profit fell 76%.
Laurus Labs Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue declined 23% to Rs 1,182 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,299 crore.
Operating profit down 63% at Rs 167 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 264 crore.
Operating margin stood at 14.1%, down from 29.5% a year ago. Analysts had estimated it at 20.3%.
Shares of Laurus Labs fell 0.63% after the results were announced, in comparison with a 0.75% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 3:02 p.m.