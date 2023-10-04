Oil Steadies Ahead Of OPEC+ Review And U.S. Stockpiles Update

Oil has rallied since mid-June as the OPEC+ supply cuts tightened the market, with inventories sinking and widely watched timespreads indicating greater competition for prompt barrels. The upsurge — which reignited talk that prices could hit $100 a barrel — has run into resistance in recent sessions as investors fret the Federal Reserve may not be done with raising rates, while a surge in the dollar has also made commodities more expensive for most buyers.