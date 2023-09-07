Oil Steadies After Best Winning Run Since 2019 On OPEC+ Cuts
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after the longest winning run in more than four years as OPEC+ leaders extended supply cuts to the end of 2023 and industry estimates pointed to another draw in US crude inventories.
West Texas Intermediate edged higher toward $88 a barrel after posting nine straight daily gains, the longest stretch of advances since January 2019. That surge came as Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to prolong their export curbs through the fourth quarter. Riyadh also raised official prices.
In the US, the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported that nationwide crude inventories declined by 5.5 million barrels last week, according to a person familiar with the figures. The breakdown also recorded a drop in oil holdings at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, as well as a big decline in gasoline stockpiles. Official data are due later Thursday.
Oil’s resurgence means that prices are now almost 10% higher this year, with WTI trading at the highest level since November 2022. Improving demand prospects have also helped to buoy prices, with top traders at a conference in Singapore this week optimistic on the outlook for consumption in China.
The market’s widely-watched timespreads are signaling tightness, with the backwardation widening in tandem with the gains in futures. The six-month spread for global benchmark Brent expanded to $4.40 a barrel in backwardation, compared with a low of $2.54 a barrel last week.
“Supply dynamics are tight,” said Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy for Mizuho Bank Ltd. The shifting perspective on China “from gloom to incremental optimism is not denied, but that does not defy pre-existing dampeners,” including a stronger US dollar, he said.
