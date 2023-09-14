Oil Advances As IEA Adds To Chorus Of Views On Tighter Outlook

BQPrimeBusiness NewsOil Advances As IEA Adds To Chorus Of Views On Tighter Outlook
Oil was steady near the highest since November after the International Energy Agency added to warnings of a shortfall.

14 Sep 2023, 7:51 AM IST
An oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed toward a 10-month high after the International Energy Agency added to warnings of a supply shortfall.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel, after dipping 0.4% on Wednesday. Demand will eclipse supply by 1.2 million barrels a day on average during the second half, the IEA projected Wednesday. That came a day after OPEC and the US also said they saw global consumption exceeding production.

The bullish outlooks added momentum to a rally that started in mid-June as Saudi Arabia and Russia curbed supply while US and Chinese demand proved relatively resilient. WTI has risen 13% over the past three weeks, and timespreads are in a bullish backwardated pattern, indicating scarce supply.

Oil supply cuts implemented by Saudi Arabia and Russia threaten a renewed surge in price volatility, according to the International Energy Agency. Toril Bosoni, head of oil market division at International Energy Association, joins “The Pulse With Francine Lacqua.”Source: Bloomberg
There was some bearish news on Wednesday, with government data showing US nationwide crude inventories snapped a streak of declines to rise for the first time in five weeks amid the highest imports since 2019. However, inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma declined.

“It may take more than a single data point to overturn the tight-supplies narrative,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia Pte, referring to the higher US stockpile levels. “For now, technical conditions are heading into near-term overbought territory,” risking a possible pullback in prices, he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

