13 Sep 2023, 7:02 AM IST
Oil storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, April 10, 2023. Saudi Arabia hiked official selling prices for all of its oil sales to Asian customers in May, days after the kingdom led a surprise OPEC+ output cut. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after rallying to a 10-month high on forecasts by OPEC and the US that output cuts will tighten the market in the months ahead.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel, after rising 1.8% on Tuesday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said it expects a shortfall of 3.3 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter, while the US Energy Information Administration predicted a more modest 230,000-barrel deficit. 

Oil Holds Gain As OPEC, U.S. See Output Cuts Tightening Market

The bullish outlooks added more impetus to a rally that’s been underway since mid-June as Saudi Arabia and Russia curbed supply and US and Chinese demand proved relatively resilient. The International Energy Agency publishes its monthly report Wednesday, offering more clues on the state of the market.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said nationwide US crude inventories rose by 1.17 million barrels last week, with gasoline and distillate stockpiles also expanding. However, holdings at the key oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, declined by 2.42 million barrels. Official data will be published later on Wednesday.

