Oil Steady Near $90 As Tightness Offset By Macroeconomic Concern

Oil’s march toward $100 a barrel remained on pause as a rapidly tightening market was balanced concerns that central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer.

26 Sep 2023, 7:45 AM IST
Fuel storage tanks at a PT Pertamina depot at Pelumpang in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Pertamina is scheduled to release full-year results on June 6. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s march toward $100 a barrel remained on pause as a rapidly tightening market was balanced concerns that central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer.    

West Texas Intermediate was steady near $90 a barrel after slipping 0.4% on Monday. Macroeconomic headwinds — including the risk of elevated interest rates that have helped push the dollar to its strongest this year — are tempering signs of supply scarcity including hefty premiums for some physical crude cargoes and prompt timespreads near the widest in a year. 

Oil has surged 27% since end-June on the back of supply curbs from OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia, and is set for its biggest quarterly gain since early 2022. That’s rekindled talk of $100-a-barrel crude but the rally has lost momentum over the past week amid concerns about the macro backdrop.

Continental Resources CEO Doug Lawler says the price of crude oil will “absolutely” rise to $100 a barrel.  
