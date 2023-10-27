Oil Pushes Higher As U.S. Strikes In Syria Raise Mideast Tensions

Oil has been rocked since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, initially surging on fears of a wider conflict but then paring those gains as the war remained contained and concerns surfaced about the scope for weaker physical demand. The US strikes, believed to be the first offensive action by Washington since Oct. 7, and indications Israel will launch a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip will keep tensions high in a region that accounts for about a third of global crude supply.