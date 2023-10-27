Oil Pushes Higher As U.S. Strikes In Syria Raise Mideast Tensions
(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as the US conducted strikes on two Iran-linked facilities in Syria, reanimating investor concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spark a wider conflict and disrupt crude supplies.
Global benchmark Brent rose above $89 a barrel to pare a weekly loss, while West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $85. The US carried out the strikes in response to attacks on American troops, after the Pentagon had announced the deployment of extra military personnel to the region. Iran, meanwhile, held army drills and said the US won’t be unaffected if the conflict widens.
Oil has been rocked since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, initially surging on fears of a wider conflict but then paring those gains as the war remained contained and concerns surfaced about the scope for weaker physical demand. The US strikes, believed to be the first offensive action by Washington since Oct. 7, and indications Israel will launch a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip will keep tensions high in a region that accounts for about a third of global crude supply.
“Its been a roller-coaster week for oil prices due to the ebb and flow of the war premium,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets Pte. “However, demand concerns will likely build further from here as the US consumer runs out of savings and recession concerns escalate.”
The Middle East war premium in futures is partially masking a slump in prices of some physical barrels, suggesting demand may be weakening. Global stock markets have also fallen this week, while a gauge of the dollar is near the highest since November, increasing the price of commodities for most buyers.
Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, is backed by Iran, which also supports Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Ahead of the US strikes against the targets in Syria, the US reported an uptick in drone attacks, which it blamed on local militias backed by Tehran.
