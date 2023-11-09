Oil Holds Near Three-Month Low With Demand Headwinds Growing
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near its lowest in more than three months as bullishness in wider financial markets was offset by signs that demand is weakening and supplies remain ample.
West Texas Intermediate edged higher toward $76 a barrel after losing almost 7% over the previous two sessions, while global benchmark Brent settled below $80 for the first time since July. US shares rose for an eighth day on Wednesday, their hottest winning streak in almost two years, on optimism from investors that interest rates have peaked.
Oil prices have tumbled sharply over the last three weeks amid growing concerns over weaker demand. The focus has returned to fundamentals, with refining margins falling and stockpiles swelling in China, the biggest importer. Figures due later Thursday are expected to show Asia’s largest economy returned to deflation last month.
Supply from the Middle East — the source of about a third of the world’s crude — has been unaffected more than a month after Hamas attacked Israel. Russian shipments are running near a four-month high and industry data showed US crude stockpiles increased by almost 12 million barrels last week.
The growing bearishness has been reflected in WTI’s prompt spread, where the premium for near-term contracts has evaporated. Barrels for December delivery are trading near parity to those for a month later. The spread was $1.78 a barrel in the bullish backwardation structure just a month ago.
