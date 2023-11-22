BQPrimeBusiness NewsOil Steady As U.S. Stockpiles Take Center Stage Before OPEC+ Meets
Oil Steady As U.S. Stockpiles Take Center Stage Before OPEC+ Meets

Oil steadied, with signs of another stockpile build in the US coming ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supply over the weekend.

22 Nov 2023, 07:27 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Petroleos de Venezuela SA Amuay oil refinery at the Paraguana Refinery Complex in Punto Fijo, Falcon State, Venezuela. (Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg)</p></div>
The Petroleos de Venezuela SA Amuay oil refinery at the Paraguana Refinery Complex in Punto Fijo, Falcon State, Venezuela. (Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied, with signs of another stockpile build in the US coming ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supply over the weekend.

Global benchmark Brent held above $82 a barrel after ending modestly higher on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $78. The American Petroleum Institute said nationwide inventories rose by 9.05 million barrels last week, with levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, also climbing, Oilprice.com reported. Separately, AlphaBBL flagged an expansion at the key oil-storage hub.

Crude has been buffeted in recent weeks by indications that non-OPEC supplies are expanding, prompting speculation the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will extend output cuts or, possibly, deepen them. Citigroup Inc. has put the odds of a further reduction at one-in-five.

“OPEC+ will likely signal a tightening bias” at the meeting, said Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “With US output ramping up for the fourth quarter, and Venezuelan sanctions eased, the increased supply will not sit well” with the group, he said.

Widely watched timespreads show a weakening market, with the gap between the nearest two contracts for both Brent and WTI holding in a bearish contango pattern — when longer-dated prices command a premium to nearer ones. Brent’s prompt spread was 2 cents a barrel in contango, compared with more than $1 a barrel in the opposite, bullish backwardated structure a month ago.

In the Middle East, meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet that the war to eliminate Hamas wouldn’t let up after a cease-fire, even as he signaled that a deal to free hostages in Gaza was near.

