Oil Set For Third Weekly Drop With Demand Concerns Multiplying
Track the latest crude prices here.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third straight weekly drop on growing demand concerns and the unwinding of its war-risk premium, with Saudi Arabia blaming speculators for the decline.
West Texas Intermediate was steady near $76 a barrel on Friday and is down around 6% for the week. Prices edged higher Thursday after comments by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman that were similar to his criticism of speculators in May, weeks before the kingdom cut output.
WTI has plummeted about 15% over the past three weeks on bearish demand signals from China, the US and Europe, and as flows from the Middle East weren’t disrupted as the Israel-Hamas war remained contained. Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand also pointed to larger-than-expected supplies — citing high production in the US and Iran — as a catalyst for the recent retreat.
