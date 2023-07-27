BQPrimeBusiness NewsOil Moves Higher As Asian Equities Gain, US Inventories Decline
Oil Moves Higher As Asian Equities Gain, US Inventories Decline

Oil steadied after its first daily loss in a week that was driven by the Federal Reserve raising borrowing costs to the highest in 22 years and US inventories shrinking less than expected.

27 Jul 2023, 7:54 AM IST
Fuel storage tanks at a PT Pertamina depot at Pelumpang in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Pertamina is scheduled to release full-year results on June 6. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg
Fuel storage tanks at a PT Pertamina depot at Pelumpang in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Pertamina is scheduled to release full-year results on June 6. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced, tracking gains in wider Asian equity markets, as US crude inventories declined and the Federal Reserve raised rates to a 22-year high.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $79 a barrel, after slipping 1.1% on Wednesday, as benchmark stock indexes in Hong Kong and Australia rose. Nationwide crude stockpiles fell by 600,000 barrels last week, and inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, dropped to the lowest since May. Meanwhile, the Fed raised interest rates for the 11th time since March 2022, and signaled further increases were still possible.

Saudi Arabia is expected to extend its 1 million barrel a day oil supply cut into September as it seeks to foster a tentative recovery in prices, according to a Bloomberg survey. With Russia also curbing output, banks including Standard Chartered Plc are anticipating a deepening shortfall in the coming months.

The tightening supply outlook, along with signs that top importer China may move to stimulate its economy further, has helped crude rally over the previous few weeks. Hawkish monetary policy in the US and Europe and lackluster growth in China had weighed on prices earlier in the year.

