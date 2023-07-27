Oil Moves Higher As Asian Equities Gain, US Inventories Decline

West Texas Intermediate traded above $79 a barrel, after slipping 1.1% on Wednesday, as benchmark stock indexes in Hong Kong and Australia rose. Nationwide crude stockpiles fell by 600,000 barrels last week, and inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, dropped to the lowest since May. Meanwhile, the Fed raised interest rates for the 11th time since March 2022, and signaled further increases were still possible.