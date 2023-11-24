Oil Holds Decline as OPEC+ Dispute Clouds Outlook for Production
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held the bulk of a decline after the OPEC+ alliance was forced to delay a critical meeting amid a dispute over output quotas, casting a pall of uncertainty over the group’s production policy for next year.
Global benchmark Brent edged higher to trade near $82 a barrel after dropping 1.3% over the previous two sessions, while US counterpart West Texas Intermediate was below $77 a barrel following the Thanksgiving break.
Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies are embroiled in a dispute over output quotas for African members. The meeting initially planned for this weekend has been pushed back to Nov. 30, and it’ll be an online session instead of in-person.
Crude is on course for a back-to-back monthly loss, with prices down about 16% from a high in late September. The drop has been driven by signs of increased supplies from non-OPEC+ countries, rising US stockpiles, and the fading of the war premium generated by the Israel-Hamas conflict. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency sees the market tipping back into surplus next year.
“Dark clouds are looming on demand growth for next year, so the market is in need of stronger supply constraints,” said Gao Mingyu, Beijing-based chief energy analyst at SDIC Essence Futures Co. It “seems investors are leaving sentiment in the hands of OPEC+,” she said, pointing to lower open interest before Thanksgiving.
Before the delay, traders had thought Saudi Arabia was gearing up to announce an extension of its unilateral 1 million barrel-a-day cutback. There were also some predictions that Riyadh could even steer other members into joining them with additional curbs, but the spat has put that outcome in doubt.
“Investors are assessing whether a deal could still be possible,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analyst Jack Chambers said in a note. “Beyond this event, fundamental developments have been bearish, with rising US oil inventories.”
