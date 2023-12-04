Oil Steadies With U.S. Interest Rates, Venezuelan Supply In Focus
Track the latest crude prices here.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a six-week run of losses on speculation that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates and the possibility that US sanctions on Venezuelan supply could be tightened once again.
Brent crude traded near $79 a barrel after capping the worst run of weekly declines in two years, while West Texas Intermediate held above $74. Investor expectations the Fed’s next move will be a cut has gathered strength this quarter, hurting the US dollar to make commodities more attractive.
Venezuelan supply was also in focus after the White House said it was evaluating possible consequences after President Nicolás Maduro missed an end-November deadline to release detained Americans. The US struck a deal with Venezuela in October to lift some sanctions, including on oil, and there’s concern the six-month transaction license may not be renewed.
On Friday, the US Treasury sanctioned three more firms and vessels for violating the $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, bringing the total number of enforcement actions to eight. Enforcing the curb is “a top priority,” according to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
Oil just posted a back-to-back monthly decline as supplies from non-OPEC countries including the US ballooned, while the outlook for demand growth softened. The retreat came despite a move last week by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to deepen production cuts after a difficult meeting that saw internal wrangling as well as a delay.
“While market’s pricing of additional Fed rate cuts could overshadow demand concerns for now, oil traders are likely to say cautious given OPEC discord and rising non-OPEC oil production,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore.
In the Middle East, meanwhile, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed they targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea, part of a series of attacks against commercial vessels in international waters amid the war in Gaza. The US said one of its destroyers shot down three drones.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.