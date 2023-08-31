Oil Holds Gain After U.S. Crude Inventories Post Large Decline
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains after a five-day advance driven by a slump in US inventories and speculation that OPEC+ leaders will prolong supply cuts.
West Texas Intermediate traded above $81 a barrel, after advancing 3.5% in the longest run of daily gains since March. Stockpiles in the US fell by 10.6 million barrels last week, cutting them to the lowest since December. Inventories at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, hub also declined to the least since January.
Saudi Arabia was expected to extend a 1 million barrel a day supply cut into October, according to a Bloomberg survey of 25 traders and analysts. Russia, meanwhile, said it’s discussing with OPEC+ partners the possibility of extending crude export cuts into the same month, although no decision has been made.
Crude’s latest string of daily advances means that futures in New York are now trading just above where they began the year. While a souring China outlook and the Federal Reserve’s campaign of monetary tightening have been headwinds, the impact has been offset by supply curbs delivered by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Moscow.
