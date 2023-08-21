BQPrimeBusiness NewsOil Steady After Weekly Loss On Concern Over Chinese, US Demand
Oil Steady After Weekly Loss On Concern Over Chinese, US Demand

Oil was steady after its first weekly loss since June, with macroenomic concerns outweighing signs of a tight physical market.

21 Aug 2023, 6:58 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Fuel storage tanks at a PT Pertamina depot at Pelumpang in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Pertamina is scheduled to release full-year results on June 6. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after its first weekly loss since June, with macroeconomic concerns outweighing signs of a tight physical market.

Global benchmark Brent traded below $85 a barrel, after dropping 2.3% last week. The cautious start to the week comes amid growing indications of economic malaise in China — ranging from downbeat consumers to struggling exports — and stubbornly persistent inflation risks in the US. 

The end of the seven-week rally in crude leaves futures little changed for this year. The demand headwinds are offsetting signs of tightness in physical market after curbs in supply by OPEC+ linchpins Russia and Saudi Arabia and the shrinking of US stockpiles to the lowest since January. 

Some refined products such as diesel — the workhorse fuel of the global economy — have started pricing in scarcity this winter, boosting their premium to the crude from which they are made. Gasoline edged lower in New York after slipping almost 5% last week. 

