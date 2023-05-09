Latent View Q4 Results: Revenue Drops 3%, Profit Slumps 35%

For the full fiscal, the top line grew 32.10% year-on-year to Rs 538.76 crore, even as the bottom line rose 20.01% over the year ago to Rs 155.43 crore. Operational profitability—measured as earnings before interest and tax—improved 19.82% to Rs 136.23 crore. EBIT margin came in at 21.10% in FY23 as compared with 33.40% in FY22.

"We are pleased to report the highest ever full-year revenue and profit margins in the history of our company. Our revenue grew at 32% year-on-year basis for FY23," Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer at Latent View, said in a statement. "As we move forward, we remain committed to investing for growth opportunities and expanding our capabilities."

Latent View's growth was broadbased, said Sethuraman.

“Enterprises are increasingly relying on data-driven insights to ensure accuracy and precision in decision-making and maximising efficiency in today’s highly competitive and uncertain macroeconomic environment,” he said. “This is especially true in supply chain, data engineering and consulting services, all of which are our areas of expertise.”

To address this demand, the Chennai-based firm hired 12 employees in its go-to-market team in the March quarter, increasing its total headcount to 1,116. It also hired Prashant Ramanujan as its chief growth officer.

On Tuesday, shares of Latent View Analytics rose 1.83% to Rs 372.80 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day flat at 61,761.33 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.