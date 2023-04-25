Larsen & Toubro Shares Gain After Its Construction Arm Wins 'Significant' Orders
Larsen & Toubro classifies 'significant' orders as projects worth in the Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore range.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. gained after its construction arm, L&T Construction, won 'significant' orders under the reform-based results-linked distribution sector scheme.
Larsen & Toubro classifies 'significant' orders as projects worth in the Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore range, according to an exchange filing.
L&T Construction has secured orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two discom circles in western Rajasthan, the filing said.
The company has also bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro and to supply, construct, test, and commission a 132kV substation in the United Arab Emirates, it said.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro. gained 0.9% to Rs 2,249 apiece as compared to a 0.17% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 3.13 p.m.
Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 42 maintain a 'buy' rating, while one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.6%.