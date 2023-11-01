Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Review: Strong Order Pipeline Gives Revenue Visibility
L&T's net profit rose 36.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,856 crore during the July-September quarter.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is expected to benefit from the large order pipeline as it gives comfortable revenue visibility, according to analysts.
The construction major's net profit rose 36.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,856 crore during the July-September quarter, on the back of strong project execution. That compares with the Rs 2,725.4 crore consensus estimate from analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
"Significant traction in hydrocarbon and renewable energy orders from international markets like Saudi Arabia and the expected uptick in private capex in the domestic market will help the company in the coming quarters," said Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
L&T Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 19.3% to Rs 51,024 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 50,670 crore).
Ebitda up 15.1% to Rs 5,632 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,449.8 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.8%).
Here is what brokerages have to say on Larsen & Toubro's Q2 performance:
Jefferies:
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a revised price target of Rs 3,400, against the current market price of Rs 2,929.
The Q2 FY24 Ebitda was 4% lower than expected.
Management expects to do better than the FY24E order flow/revenue guidance, but margin was revised to 8.5-9% from 9% earlier.
Jefferies lowered its Ebitda estimates for FY24-26 by 2-3%, to factor the margin guidance change, but if projects reach margin recognition levels earlier, this could surprise.
Prospect pipeline is up 39% YoY.
Railways is seeing strong traction particularly in electrification, high speed rail and metro.
Private sector has moved up to 20-22% of prospect pipeline vs 18-20% run-rate YoY, driven by metals and buildings and factories.
Middle East spend is seeing higher growth in hydrocarbon, though green infra is also a focus.
International Engineering and Construction revenues rose 92% YoY and likely reason for 74 bps lower YoY Ebitda margins.
L&T’s order book is Rs 4.5 lakh crore, 3.6 times FY23 E&C sales, and gives comfortable revenue visibility for FY24E-26E.
Jefferies raised its FY24E revenue growth estimates to 17% from 12-15%, based on strong H1 growth by 25% YoY.
Its order flow assumptions for the next fiscal year are 15% growth, compared to last year, which is higher than the 10-12% guidance.
Both of L&T’s key geographies, India and Middle East, are seeing capex traction.
Kotak Institutional Equities
L&T's second quarter was strong on ordering and execution, but weak on margin.
L&T reported a healthy in-line revenue print for the core engineering and construction business that was up 24% YoY, with a sharp miss in Ebitda in Q2.
The weakness in margin reflects commodity headwinds, faster execution of legacy projects and a large proportion of projects yet to reach the margin threshold.
Order inflows were expectedly strong, almost two times YoY, as the company booked both the ultra-mega deals recently won in the hydrocarbon space in Saudi.
The order backlog grew 22% YoY. The order pipeline for H2 FY24 was up 42% yoy.
Working capital improved by 310 basis points YoY to 16.7%, boosted by a growing share of overseas business, which accounted for a dominant share of around 24% YoY growth in revenue.
L&T expects to exceed 12% ordering growth (Kotak estimate: 25%) and 15% revenue growth (Kotak estimate: 17%).
However, L&Ts decision to reduce its margin guidance to 8.5-9% from 9%, despite an increase in revenue growth, reflects limited gains for operating leverage, brokerage said.
L&T has kept the guidance open ended to account for a change in seasonality (impact of the election), large share of mega/ultra-mega orders in the pipeline that can slip into the next year and geo-political externalities.
Cut in margin guidance is more a function of deferral in new orders getting to the margin threshold.
Note that a large part of the revenue growth reflects the fast execution of old orders by L&T.
The brokerage has retained its margin estimates and 21 times multiple for core E&C.
Kotak is cautious, as the stock prices in 27 times two-year forward core E&C EPS for the next 10% of upside.
According to the brokerage this appears aggressive for a business with already high share of Saudi projects, exposed to the risk of government spending moderating in the next two years, lacking operating leverage and having a track record of volatile margin.
Prabhudas Lilladher
L&T is well-placed to benefit in long run with a strong tender prospect; better order conversion in domestic market; significant traction in hydrocarbon and renewable energy orders from international markets like Saudi Arabia, and the expected uptick in private capex in domestic market.
The stock is currently trading at price-to-earning of 30.3 times/25.7 times/22.1 times FY24/25/26E.
Brokerage has revised L&T's FY24/25E by 6.1%/5%, factoring in improved performance of Hyderabad metro, strong order book and tender prospects.
The brokerage has rolled forward to September-25E and maintained ‘buy’ rating on stock.
Target price has been set at Rs 3,437, valuing core business at PE of 24 times Sept-25E.
Shares of the company fell as much as 1.98%, before paring loss to trade 1% lower at 11:33 a.m., compared to a 0.21% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 39.33% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.6.
Of the 37 analysts tracking the company, 34 maintain a 'buy', one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 12.5%.