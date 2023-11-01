Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Review: Strong Order Pipeline Gives Revenue Visibility

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is expected to benefit from the large order pipeline as it gives comfortable revenue visibility, according to analysts.

The construction major's net profit rose 36.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,856 crore during the July-September quarter, on the back of strong project execution. That compares with the Rs 2,725.4 crore consensus estimate from analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

"Significant traction in hydrocarbon and renewable energy orders from international markets like Saudi Arabia and the expected uptick in private capex in the domestic market will help the company in the coming quarters," said Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

L&T Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue from operations rose 19.3% to Rs 51,024 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 50,670 crore).

Ebitda up 15.1% to Rs 5,632 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,449.8 crore).

Ebitda margin at 11% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.8%).

Here is what brokerages have to say on Larsen & Toubro's Q2 performance: