Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results: Profit Rises 37% Beating Estimates On Strong Project Execution

The quarterly order inflow stood at a record Rs 89,153 crore, growing 72%, across diverse segments like onshore verticals of the hydrocarbon business, urban transit systems, transmission and distribution as well as residential and commercial space.

International orders at Rs 59,687 crore comprised 67% of the total order inflow. International revenue during the quarter at Rs 21,898 crore constituted 43% of the total revenue, it said.

The company has kept its full-year guidance intact for order inflow and revenue at 10–12% and 12–15%, respectively.

"We have outperformed the order inflow and revenue guidance for the half year, and we will outperform the guidance for the full year as well given the order inflow from international markets and the economic progress in the domestic market," R Shankar Raman, group chief financial officer of L&T, told reporters in a media call. "However, I would not like to put a number to it."

The company said the war in the Middle East is an "unfortunate" development, but most of its orders are in Saudi Arabia and they have till now steered away from any conflicting situation.

"Given the quality of the programmes Saudi Arabia and ME countries have unleashed, and where we have participated, it is unlikely the Israel-Hamas conflict will derail these projects," Raman said. "However, we are keeping our ears to the ground and monitoring the situation."

In the domestic market, there can be event risks in terms of elections early next year. Code of conduct can cause potential disruptions, according to Raman. "However, some of the deferments that we have seen may get unlocked in the next three to four months."