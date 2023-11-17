Larsen & Toubro Gets Rs 239-Crore Penalty Demand From Qatar Tax Authority
L&T has termed the penalty levied 'arbitrary and unjustified' and says it has filed an appeal.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. said it has received a penalty demand worth Rs 239 crore from tax authorities in Qatar.
The penalty demand has been raised for tax assessment and consequent adjustment in the tax return submitted for assessment years 2017 (Rs 111.31 crore) and 2018 (Rs 127.64 crore), according to an exchange filing.
The construction company has termed the penalty levied "arbitrary and unjustified", and said it has filed an appeal.
"Based on the company’s assessment and prevailing law, the company is reasonably confident of a favourable outcome at the appellate level," it said.
The company also said that it sees no adverse impact on its financial, operations or other activities.
L&T has worked on multiple projects in Qatar, including on the Doha Metro, FIFA 2022 stadiums, highways, water treatment plants and power transmission.
The company has been focusing on expanding its operations in the Middle East, taking advantage of the construction and tourism boom fueled by the Gulf states' focus on shifting away their economies from reliance on oil and gas.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro closed 1.99% higher at Rs 3,109.95 apiece, ahead of the announcement on Friday, as compared with a 0.28% decline in the BSE Sensex.