Larsen & Toubro Gets Rs 239-Crore Penalty Demand From Qatar Tax Authority

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. said it has received a penalty demand worth Rs 239 crore from tax authorities in Qatar.

The penalty demand has been raised for tax assessment and consequent adjustment in the tax return submitted for assessment years 2017 (Rs 111.31 crore) and 2018 (Rs 127.64 crore), according to an exchange filing.

The construction company has termed the penalty levied "arbitrary and unjustified", and said it has filed an appeal.

"Based on the company’s assessment and prevailing law, the company is reasonably confident of a favourable outcome at the appellate level," it said.

The company also said that it sees no adverse impact on its financial, operations or other activities.