L&T Shares Hit Record After Saudi Aramco Order; Market Cap Crosses Rs 4 Lakh Crore

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. shares hit a record high, pushing the market cap over Rs 4 lakh crore after it won a contract from Saudi Aramco.

The company won contracts worth Rs 32,400 crore from Saudi Aramco for Phase II of the Jafurah unconventional gas development, according to a media report.

L&T has not commented on the development.

According to a Morgan Stanley Sept. 7 note, the award is for two packages.

Gas processing plant along with main process units ($2.9 billion)

Gas compression units ($1 billion).

This order would account for 13% of L&T's annual guidance of 10-12% growth in FY24E and 17% of the core order inflows, the research firm said.

L&T's hydrocarbon prospect list was worth Rs 3.47 lakh crore in the first quarter. Saudi Aramco has guided for capex of $45–55 billion in CY23 versus $37.6 billion in 2022, Morgan Stanley said.

The research firm suggests an 'overweight' rating with a price target of Rs 2,935, implying a return potential of 3.09%.