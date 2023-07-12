Largest U.K. Lenders Pass Latest Bank Of England Stress Tests

The test began in September after a six-month delay following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It included the UK base rate rising rapidly to 6% in early 2023 before gradually falling back to below 3.5% — one element of the scenario that is now playing out. Money markets are pricing the BOE’s key rate rising to 6.5%, according to interest-rate swaps tied to policy-meeting dates. That would be the highest since 1998 and compares with wagers on a 5% peak a couple of months ago.