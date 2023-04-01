Large Parts Of India To See Above-Normal Temperatures, More Heatwave Days From April-June: IMD

The weather bureau said India is expected to see normal rainfall in April.

Based on data collected from 1971 to 2020, the country on an average receives 39.2 mm of rainfall in April.

Normal to above normal precipitation is expected over most parts of northwest, central and peninsular region, while below normal rain is predicted in the east and northeast India. La Nina conditions, cooling of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America that favours the Indian monsoon, have weakened, according to the IMD.

"Forecast indicates ENSO neutral conditions are likely from April to June. A transition to El Niño is favoured by July-September, with chances of El Niño increasing through the fall," Mahapatra said.

El Niño, the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is associated with weakening of monsoon winds and less rainfall in India.

However, the Met office, said several models indicate the development of positive Indian Ocean Dipole in the coming months. The Bureau of Meteorology model also indicate development of positive IOD by May 2023.