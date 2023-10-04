ADVERTISEMENT
Lagarde Sticks With ECB’s ‘Sufficiently Restrictive’ Rate Stance
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated that borrowing costs will remain elevated for some time to contain inflation.
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated that borrowing costs will remain elevated for some time to contain inflation.
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated that borrowing costs will remain elevated for some time to contain inflation.
Future ECB decisions “will ensure that the interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary,” Lagarde said Wednesday at a conference in Frankfurt.
WATCH: Lagarde reinforces the message that interest rates will be set “at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.”Source: Bloomberg
- Click here for full remarks
- Read more: Lagarde Says ECB Rates to Stay Restrictive as Long as Needed
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT