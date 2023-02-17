Labour-Intensive Exports Hit Hard In Broad-Based Decline

In value terms, the sequential decline in imports was predominantly on account of petroleum products, transport equipment, gems and jewellery, chemicals, and ores and minerals. Cumulatively, they were lower by $7.5 billion and accounted for 79% of the sequential fall in headline imports vis-à-vis December 2022, stated a research note by QuantEco Research.

Cotton yarn, fabrics, and handloom products saw the sharpest fall across the top 30 commodities, declining by 37.4% on an annual basis.

The decline in exports during the month is a reflection of the global slowdown, continued geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine, tightening global financial conditions and contraction in demand, said A Sakthivel, president at FIEO. High inventories and volatility in currencies have further added to this challenging situation.

The engineering exports sector has been witnessing a downward trend for the last nearly seven months in the current financial year, primarily due to weak demand from key markets including China, Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council, said.

While the implementation of FTAs with the UAE and Australia, production-linked incentive schemes, and policy actions by the government have helped the sector, new risks such as higher interest costs have emerged, Garodia said.

The global economic and trade outlook is certainly not bright, he cautioned, and 2023 is projected to be a tough year.