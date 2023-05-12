India Private Sector Investment Rising Cautiously, Larsen & Toubro CFO Says

The private sector, Reliance Industries Ltd. for example, has announced big plans, but they will possibly approach it in a different way as compared to the way Indian Oil Corp. has. IOC has several refineries all over the country. They’ve initially taken one or two refineries where they will implement this solution and their plan is to have a take-or-pay agreement. Since it is going to be done in partnership with them as a customer, us as electrolyzer manufacturer cum EPC player and Renew as an energy provider, it’ll be done in some kind of a tripartite way. Over a period of five to seven years, the math is still being worked out, they would pay for this facility transformation, the cost being a little uncertain. If refinery one does well it can get multiplied into the other refineries and we could even take these services overseas.