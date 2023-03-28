ADVERTISEMENT
Kuwaiti Wealth Fund To Sell About 20 Million Mercedes Shares
Kuwait currently owns 6.8% of Mercedes, according to Bloomberg data, making it the third-biggest holder. The KIA said it’s been a shareholder in the carmaker for almost 50 years.
(Bloomberg) -- The Kuwait Investment Authority launched a sale of about 20 million shares in Mercedes-Benz Group AG — roughly a quarter of its stake — as the sovereign wealth fund diversifies its portfolio.
The KIA will own about 53 million shares after completing the placement, according to a statement. At the guided price of €69.27, the stake for sale would be worth almost €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion). Mercedes closed up 0.6% at €71.89 on Tuesday in Frankfurt trading.
