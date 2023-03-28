Kuwaiti Wealth Fund To Sell About 20 Million Mercedes Shares

The Daimler AG Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on the grille of the Concept EQA electric vehicle during the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. After auto executives spent years trying to convince the world they can beat Silicon Valley to electric cars and autonomous driving, they are finally getting a chance to crow once again about what they do best: trucks. Each of the hometown brands will pull the cover off of a new flatbed, while at least three of the luxury brands roll out new SUVs. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg