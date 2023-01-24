Kumar Mangalam Birla Picks Five Trends That Will Have Multi-Year Impact

Billionaire tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla sees India's "economic might" in the global economy among five broad trends that will have a multi-year impact.

"Some of my beliefs such as sanity over vanity in valuations, the enduring role of large corporations as engines for growth and societal good, and the decisive return to office—WFO over WFH—have stayed true," Birla, chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, said in a note reflecting on the year gone by.

"On the other hand, my conviction about the roaring 2020s needs stronger confirmation."

He lauded the "collective bounce back" from the pandemic, but underscored the new geopolitical normal that has reshaped supply chains and even redefined fortunes of different countries.

Here are the five broad trends that Birla expects to have a multi-year impact: