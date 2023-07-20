Krsnaa Diagnostics Shares Tumble 15% After Rajasthan Cancels Contract

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. tumbled 15% on Thursday after the Rajasthan government cancelled an earlier contract awarded to the company.

The state government cancelled the acceptance letter awarded to a consortium of Krsnaa Diagnostics and Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. by the National Health Mission, Rajasthan, according to an exchange filing.

The company was to provide "laboratory services under the free diagnostics initiative on HUB and SPOKE models under NHM" in the entire state of Rajasthan, the filing stated.

The cancellation stemmed from disagreement between Krsnaa and the government over the requirements of submitting 'additional performance security', the filing said.

"There are disagreements over the provision of this additional performance security due to certain technicalities. While we have made various representations to the authorities on the same as well as communicated our willingness and commitment to execute the agreement. However, to our disappointment, the authorities decided to cancel the letter of acceptance."

The company said it its legal counsel are actively pursuing this matter.

This cancellation of contract is a big negative as the tender had the potential to add Rs 150 crore to the top line (18% of FY25 estimated revenue) and Rs 42 crore to Ebidta (19% of FY25 estimated Ebidta), according to Equirus Capital. "Other tenders, viz., Maharashtra, Orissa, and Assam, will keep the growth momentum up; however, we believe such instances of sudden cancellation could impact the valuation multiples."

With the management's decision to take a legal course, the resolution timelines could be stretched, the brokerage said. Equirus has a 'long' rating on the stock with a March 2024 target price of Rs 861 based on its last published report.

Shares of the company plunged as much as 15% and were trading 10.67% lower to Rs 477 apiece as of 10:25 a.m., compared with a flat Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 81.5 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stands at 19.

Both the analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 89.1% upside over the next 12 months.