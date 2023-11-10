An Opioid-Like Drink Is Masquerading As A Wholesome Alcohol Alternative

Kratom made its way into the zeitgeist through kava, which is also frequently pitched as an alcohol alternative. As more people have cut back or quit booze, kava bars took off as a happy hour replacement. Over the last decade, the number of kava bars has grown about 30 to around 400, according to data collected by Jimmy Price, a moderator for the kava subreddit and owner of an online kava community page. More recently many of those bars have also begun selling kratom, introducing patrons like Marquick to the drink. While kava and kratom are two completely different substances — the former without risk of addiction, the latter with far greater risks — because they are often sold in the same places, consumers can view them as similar.