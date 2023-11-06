KPR Mill Approves Rs 250 Crore For Expansion Of Fabric Processing Capacity

KPR Mill Ltd. has approved Rs 250 crore for expansion of its fabric processing capacity from 25,000 metric tonne to 37,000 MT each year.

It has also proposed to expand its solar power generation capacity by establishing an additional 25-MW solar power unit at an investment of Rs 100 crore, according to the company's exchange filing.

This will help the company increase its solar power generation capacity to 37 MW and also take its green power generation capacity to 100 MW.

Shares of KPR Mill closed 0.10% higher at Rs 797.15 apiece, as compared with a 0.92% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.