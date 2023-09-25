BQPrimeBusiness NewsKPMG To Cut 125 UK Consulting Jobs As Client Demand Drops
ADVERTISEMENT

KPMG To Cut 125 UK Consulting Jobs As Client Demand Drops

KPMG UK is planning to cut 125 consulting jobs in the UK in response to falling demand and challenging economic conditions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

25 Sep 2023, 8:13 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: The logo of KPMG, a multinational tax advisory and accounting services company, hangs on the facade of a KPMG offices building on January 22, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. KPMG has come under the spotlight in Germany due to the company's role in the current Wirecard scandal. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Photographer: Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: The logo of KPMG, a multinational tax advisory and accounting services company, hangs on the facade of a KPMG offices building on January 22, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. KPMG has come under the spotlight in Germany due to the company's role in the current Wirecard scandal. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Photographer: Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- KPMG UK is planning to cut 125 consulting jobs in the UK in response to falling demand and challenging economic conditions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The firm has started a consultation process to reduce client-facing roles in the consulting arm, the person said. The firm is also shifting some employees to more in-demand areas within the company. The cuts represent 2.3% of staff in the unit.

KPMG is the latest of the so-called Big Four firms to introduce cuts in the UK. Rival Deloitte is set to cull 800 UK roles last week, while EY announced it’s cutting 5% of staff in its UK financial services consulting division. PwC has said it’s cutting pay increases and bonuses for some of its 25,000 UK employees. 

Read more: The Great Resignation Turns Into Great Stagnation for Big Four

The FT reported the news earlier.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT