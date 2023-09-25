KPMG To Cut 125 UK Consulting Jobs As Client Demand Drops
KPMG UK is planning to cut 125 consulting jobs in the UK in response to falling demand and challenging economic conditions, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(Bloomberg) -- KPMG UK is planning to cut 125 consulting jobs in the UK in response to falling demand and challenging economic conditions, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The firm has started a consultation process to reduce client-facing roles in the consulting arm, the person said. The firm is also shifting some employees to more in-demand areas within the company. The cuts represent 2.3% of staff in the unit.
KPMG is the latest of the so-called Big Four firms to introduce cuts in the UK. Rival Deloitte is set to cull 800 UK roles last week, while EY announced it’s cutting 5% of staff in its UK financial services consulting division. PwC has said it’s cutting pay increases and bonuses for some of its 25,000 UK employees.
Read more: The Great Resignation Turns Into Great Stagnation for Big Four
The FT reported the news earlier.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.