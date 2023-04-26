KPIT Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue Up 11%, Margin Misses Estimates
KPIT Technologies' net profit rose 7.23% sequentially to Rs 112 crore on the back of revenue that rose 10.93% to Rs 1,017 crore.
KPIT Technologies Ltd. sustained its revenue growth in the March quarter and guided for more despite a miss on profitability.
Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 10.93% over the previous three months to Rs 1,017.36 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 965.68 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
KPIT Technologies Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 10.93% to Rs 1,017.36 crore (Estimate: Rs 965.68 crore)
Ebitda down 0.83% to Rs 147.58 crore (Estimate: Rs 179.54 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.50% vs 15.95% (Estimate: 18.60%)
Net profit up 7.23% to Rs 111.58 crore (Estimate: Rs 104.73 crore)
The company has pegged its revenue growth guidance at 27–30% in constant currency terms in fiscal 2024. EBIT margin is expected to be at 19–20%.