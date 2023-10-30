KPIT Q2 Results: FY24 Guidance Raised After Revenue Surges Nearly 10%

KPIT Technologies Ltd. has raised its growth guidance for the ongoing fiscal after earnings in the July-September quarter met estimates.

Revenue of the Pune-based auto-tech company rose 9.3% over the previous three months to Rs 1,199 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 1,158.31-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

KPIT Technologies Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 1,199 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,158.31 crore)

EBIT up 13.6% at Rs 192 crore (Estimate: Rs 175.73 crore)

EBIT margin at 16% vs 15.4% (Estimate: 15.17%)

Net profit up 5.2% at Rs 141 crore (Rs 132.48 crore)

The company now expects to grow at 37% in constant currency terms in the fiscal ending March 31, 2024, as against 27-30% estimated earlier. Operational profitability is seen in excess of 20% as against 19-20% earlier.