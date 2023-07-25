KPIT Q1 Results: Revenue, Profit Rise Amid A Slowdown Across IT Services Industry

KPIT Technologies Ltd.'s revenue grew in the April-June quarter as demand for engineering services persisted amid a slowdown in the wider IT services industry.

Revenue of the Pune-based autotech firm rose 7.9% over the previous three months to Rs 1,097.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,068.13 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

KPIT Technologies Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)

Revenues up 7.9% at Rs 1097.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1068.13 crore).

Ebit up 20.6% at Rs 168.9 crore.

Ebit margin at 15.4% versus 13.7%.

Net profit up 20.5% at Rs 134.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 120.35 crore).

KPIT has guided for 27–30% revenue growth in constant currency terms in the fiscal ending March 31, 2024.

Separately, the company has appointed Srinath Batni as an additional independent director, with effect from July 25.