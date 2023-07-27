KPIT Is Primed For The Autotech Overdrive, Challengers Notwithstanding

KPIT Technologies Ltd.’s singular focus on automotive technology wasn’t happenstance. It was by design.

In January 2018, KPIT merged with CK Birla Group’s Birlasoft, and then demerged into two separate firms focused on automotive engineering and IT services. KPIT became a $200-million engineering services company while Birlasoft Ltd. listed separately as a $500-million IT services firm.

The Pune-based autotech firm is now a $500-million enterprise.

“Before the merger-demerger, we were a generalist company, kind of ‘me too’,” Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman at KPIT Technologies, told BQ Prime. “Post this, we are now a highly specialised company—we are a ‘go-to’ company now, and not a ‘me-too’.”

Kishor Patil, chief executive officer at KPIT Technologies, concurred with the co-founder.

“We are focused on two things: inside-the-car technologies and how they connect with the owners of the vehicle. That’s where our expertise lies.”

The latest quarterly numbers underscore the confidence.

KPIT Tech's revenue rose 7.9% over the previous three months to Rs 1,097.6 crore in the quarter ended June, while net profit was up more than 20% at Rs 135 crore. That, when India’s $245-billion IT industry is staring at a longer-than-expected slowdown, if not a washout, in fiscal 2024.

The engineering research and development is an outlier here. According to a 2021 Nasscom report, India’s global ER&D market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12-13% to $63 billion by 2025.

KPIT sees itself making the most of the incoming demand. In fact, Patil and Pandit are not wary of competition from “traditional” IT services companies that may look to tap into the potential that is autotech.

“No other IT company works with as many OEMs as we do,” Pandit said. “What we are really bringing to the table is a broad perspective on how the auto industry is changing. That value is hard to beat for someone who is working with 20 verticals.”