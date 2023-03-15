KPIT-Honda Deal Much Bigger In Scope Than Renault One, CEO Says

KPIT Technologies Ltd. has expanded its partnership with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. to accelerate the Japanese automaker’s transformation towards software-defined mobility.

That’s a big deal, much bigger than the one KPIT struck with French automaker Renault SA last year, CEO Kishor Patil told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah during an interaction on Wednesday.

"Undoubtedly, the Honda partnership is much bigger than Renault, with similar complexities and similar programmes. It is bigger in terms of engagement," Patil said. "The partnership in the mid- to long-term will expand to over 2,000 KPIT professionals powering Honda’s SDM roadmap until 2030 and beyond."

In comparison, the Renault deal has KPIT serve as a strategic software-scaling partner for the next-generation software-defined vehicle platform.