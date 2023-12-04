Kota's Allen Career Institute Acquires Peak XV-Backed Edtech Startup Doubtnut

This is Allen's first-ever acquisition of an Indian edtech startup. However, it has been appointing former professionals from Amazon, Google, Meta and Twitter, among others, to its Allen Digital team to build out edtech products from Bengaluru. It recently appointed former Meta executive Abha Maheshwari as the chief executive officer for Allen Digital.

"Doubtnut's platform will allow us to greatly enhance the learning experience for our students," Allen Chief Executive Officer Nitin Kukreja said. "We are also excited by the prospects of offering Allen's high-quality academic products to a wider audience."