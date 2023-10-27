Kotak Mahindra Bank's Dipak Gupta Gets RBI Nod For Tenure Extension

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the extension of appointment of Dipak Gupta as interim managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. till Dec. 31.

In its quarterly earnings on Oct. 2, the private bank had announced that Ashok Vaswani will take charge as the new MD and CEO, latest by January 2024, , as per an exchange filing. As per the last appointment notice, Gupta's term was to end on Nov. 1.

Gupta will continue to serve as the head of the bank till Vaswani assumes charge, the notification said.