Kotak Mahindra Bank Says No Communication From RBI On CEO Succession

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has denied reports of any communication from the Reserve Bank of India on the succession of its chief executive officer.

"We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession," the bank said in an official statement on Monday.

The private lender has also mentioned that it holds all regulatory approvals, including from the RBI, for its stake in its insurance subsidiaries. It has not received any formal or informal communication to the contrary, it said.

Earlier today, a Bloomberg report indicated that the central bank is nudging Kotak Mahindra Bank to choose someone outside the lender's ranks to succeed Uday Kotak as the next chief executive.