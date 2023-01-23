Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Review: Low Cost Deposits, Succession Planning Are Key Monitorables

Driven by an all-time high in net interest margins and strong credit growth, Kotak Mahindra Bank grew its net profit in the third quarter of FY23 by 31% year-on-year.

The bank's profit for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 2,791 crore, beating an analyst poll by Bloomberg, which estimated a Rs 2,611-crore net profit for the three months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's strong earnings performance was driven by a repricing benefit, strong growth in advances, and contained credit costs, according to analysts. Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 30.4% from a year ago to Rs 5,654 crore. Other income, too, rose 54% year-on-year to Rs 2,099 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's total advances jumped 22.8% year-on-year in the quarter to Rs 3.1 lakh crore. The bank's largest lending segment—home loans and loans against property—grew by 29% year-on-year.

The bank's gross non-performing asset ratio fell 18 basis points sequentially to 1.90%. Net NPA also improved to 0.43% in the quarter.



Kotak Mahindra Bank's advances grew healthily over the quarter, but the bank's saving account growth rate moderated over the three months. While analysts see further room for growth in earnings for the bank, the ability to attract low-cost deposits and succession planning related to MD and CEO Uday Kotak's December 2023 retirement remain key monitorables in their assessment.