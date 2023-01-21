Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 31% As Core Income Grows, NIM Improves

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank saw its third quarter net profit rise on higher core income and an improved net interest margin.

The bank's net profit for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 2,791 crore, up 31% year-on-year, according to exchange filings. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 2,611-crore net profit for the three months.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 30.4% from a year ago to Rs 5,654 crore. Other income, too, rose 54% year-on-year to Rs 2,099 crore.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank fell 18 basis points sequentially to 1.90%. Similarly, net NPA improved to 0.43% as of December 31, compared with 0.55% as of September 30.

The bank's net interest margin also grew to 5.47% in the quarter as compared with 4.62% a year earlier.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's total advances jumped 22.8% year-on-year in the the quarter to Rs 3.1 lakh crore. The bank's deposits grew 12.8% to Rs 3.4 lakh crore.

The bank's current account-savings account or CASA ratio declined to 53.3% from 59.9% in the preceding quarter. While the bank's current account base grew 11.3% year-on-year, its floating and fixed rate savings accounts fell 33% and 2.5%, respectively.

The bank's operating expenses for the quarter jumped 12% year-on-year to Rs 3,486 crore.

Provisions for the quarter rose 8% sequentially to Rs 148 crore. In the third quarter of FY22, Kotak Mahindra Bank had written back Rs 131.7 crore worth of provisions.