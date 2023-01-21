ADVERTISEMENT
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 31% As Core Income Grows, NIM Improves

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 profit stood at Rs 2,791 crore, up 31% year-on-year.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>People standing in queue outside a Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai.&nbsp;(Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank saw its third quarter net profit rise on higher core income and an improved net interest margin.

The bank's net profit for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 2,791 crore, up 31% year-on-year, according to exchange filings. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 2,611-crore net profit for the three months. 

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 30.4% from a year ago to Rs 5,654 crore. Other income, too, rose 54% year-on-year to Rs 2,099 crore.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank fell 18 basis points sequentially to 1.90%. Similarly, net NPA improved to 0.43% as of December 31, compared with 0.55% as of September 30. 

The bank's net interest margin also grew to 5.47% in the quarter as compared with 4.62% a year earlier.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's total advances jumped 22.8% year-on-year in the the quarter to Rs 3.1 lakh crore. The bank's deposits grew 12.8% to Rs 3.4 lakh crore.

The bank's current account-savings account or CASA ratio declined to 53.3% from 59.9% in the preceding quarter. While the bank's current account base grew 11.3% year-on-year, its floating and fixed rate savings accounts fell 33% and 2.5%, respectively.

The bank's operating expenses for the quarter jumped 12% year-on-year to Rs 3,486 crore.

Provisions for the quarter rose 8% sequentially to Rs 148 crore. In the third quarter of FY22, Kotak Mahindra Bank had written back Rs 131.7 crore worth of provisions.

