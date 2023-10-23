Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review: Smooth Succession Of New CEO Will Be Crucial

The appointment of Ashok Vaswani, an external candidate, as managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has raised concerns among investors about a potential change in the growth strategy of the bank, according to analysts.

"While a change in CEO was expected, an external candidate would raise questions on any potential changes in strategy, delays in major new initiatives (e.g., the IDBI deal), etc.," Bernstein Research said in a note.

The selection of Vaswani, who is set to take charge by Jan. 1, 2024, came as a surprise given the bank's full-time director, KVS Manian and Kotak Investment Banking Chief Executive Officer, Shanti Ekambaram, were in the race for the top post.

A smooth transition will be crucial, Jefferies noted while tweaking its rating to 'hold' from 'buy' with a price target of Rs 1,940.

Over the next two months, the bank will have a clearer idea of when Vaswani will join the bank as the new CEO, interim CEO Dipak Gupta told analysts in a post-earnings call on Saturday.