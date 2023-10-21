Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 23.5%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates.

The lender's net profit rose to Rs 3,190 crore, up 23.5% year-on-year, for the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 3,279 crore for the July-September quarter.

The net interest income, or core income, rose 23.4% year-on-year to Rs 6,296 crore.

The lender's asset quality improved with gross non-performing asset ratio at 1.72% vs. 2.76% as of June. Net NPA ratio improved by 3 basis points to 0.37% quarter-on-quarter.

