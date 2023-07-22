Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 66.6%
The bank's net profit for the quarter rose 66.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,452 crore.
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. saw a rise in net profit for the April-June quarter, due to higher core income and sharp rise in other non-fund based income.
The bank's standalone net profit for the quarter rose 66.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,452 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 3,219.5 crore net profit for the period.
Net interest income, or core income, was up 32.7% year-on-year to Rs 6,234 crore, from a year ago. Other income more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 2,683 crore, up from Rs 1,116 crore a year ago.
Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank fell by 1 basis points sequentially, to 1.77%. On the other hand, net NPA rose to 0.4% as of June 30, compared to 0.37% as of March 31.
Provisions for the quarter jumped from Rs 23 core as of Q1 FY23, to Rs 364 crore in Q1 FY24.
On Friday, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank closed up 0.67% at Rs 1,970 per share. The Nifty Bank ended 0.24% down.
Business Growth
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 4,150 crore, up 50.6% year-on-year from Rs 2,755 crore in Q1 FY23.
The bank's total advances rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 3.37 lakh crore as of Q1 FY24, up from Rs 2.82 lakh crore as of Q1 FY23. The bank's total deposits also rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 3.86 lakh crore.
The bank's share of low-cost current account and saving account deposits to overall deposits fell to 49% in Q1 FY24, from 58% in Q1 FY23.
While current accounts registered a year-on-year growth of 13.4% to Rs 64,722 crore, fixed rate savings accounts saw a degrowth by 5.1% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.
Term deposits held by Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped by 48.5% year-on-year to Rs 1.96 lakh crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consumer facing segments such as home loans and loan against property, credit cards, and retail microfinance grew by 18%, 67% and 91% year-on-year, respectively, in Q1 FY24. The bank's corporate loan book registered a year-on-year growth rate of 9%.