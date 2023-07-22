Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 66.6%

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. saw a rise in net profit for the April-June quarter, due to higher core income and sharp rise in other non-fund based income.

The bank's standalone net profit for the quarter rose 66.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,452 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 3,219.5 crore net profit for the period.

Net interest income, or core income, was up 32.7% year-on-year to Rs 6,234 crore, from a year ago. Other income more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 2,683 crore, up from Rs 1,116 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank fell by 1 basis points sequentially, to 1.77%. On the other hand, net NPA rose to 0.4% as of June 30, compared to 0.37% as of March 31.

Provisions for the quarter jumped from Rs 23 core as of Q1 FY23, to Rs 364 crore in Q1 FY24.

On Friday, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank closed up 0.67% at Rs 1,970 per share. The Nifty Bank ended 0.24% down.